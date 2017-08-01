Loveland man profiled in UFO documentary on trial in child porn case

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man profiled in a 2013 documentary about extraterrestrial contact is about to go on trial for sexual exploitation of a child and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Stanley Romanek, 54, was arrested in 2014 after an eight month investigation into online sharing and possession of child pornography, according to the Loveland Police Department. More than 300 images and videos of child pornography were found on a laptop inside a closet in his home, the Coloradoan reported.

Romanek is the subject of “Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story,” which was originally released in 2013 and became available on Netflix in June.

Romanek claims to have had multiple encounters with extraterrestrials that left him with strange injuries. He also claims to have captured several of the encounters on camera.

“Several mental health competency evaluations have determined he is competent to stand trial,” the Coloradoan reported.

Jury selection in Romanek’s child pornography trial began Monday.

Judge Susan Blanco is proceeding over the trial. The trial is scheduled to continue through Aug. 9.