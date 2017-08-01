Law enforcement agencies to host numerous National Night Out events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Law enforcement agencies across the Denver metro area are getting ready to participate in National Night Out.

It’s a time for communities to come together to talk about crime prevention and build local strategies to fight crime.

Law enforcement is encouraging neighbors to build strong relationships with their communities and officers.

It’s especially important in Denver police District 5, where officials have been struggling with gang violence.

"We have a neighborhood and a school that was hit with violence last year so I just thought it would be a very good show for the community to do a National Night Out," Cmdr. Ron Thomas said.

"Just to kind of show the community at large that this is a safe neighborhood and we are together in solidarity with our community partners to make sure everyone knows this is a safe place to be.

"Get out, get to know your neighbors, get to know your police department and your other community partners, and learn to speak out about things that are trouble in the community."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, police chief Robert White and others will all be attending different events on Tuesday night.

Most events start about 5 p.m.

Centennial: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at MorningStar Assisted Living (14301 E. Arapahoe Road)

Commerce City: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madonna Plaza; Holly Park Apartments; Iglesias Jehovah es mi Guerrero and Templo Gethsemani of God Church (6690 Monaco St.); Our Savior Lutheran Church and Kemp Neighborhood (6770 Monaco St.); Belle Creek YMCA; 15853 E. 98th Place; 9837 Kittredge St.; Fronterra Park; 9698 Olathe St.; River Oaks; River Run East; Outlook HOA Park; 11818 Laredo St.; Buffalo Run West; The Villages at Buffalo Run at Villages East Park; and Southlawn Park.

Denver: Tears-McFarlane House at 1290 Williams St. (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.); Clare Gardens/Sloan's Lake at 2626 Osceola St. (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.); Congress Park Pavilion at 914 Columbine St. (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.); Cook Park at 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive (6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.); Broncos Boys and Girls Club at 4937 Crown Blvd. (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.); Golden Triangle neighborhood walking tour meets on the south side of the Denver Are Museum (5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.); Hutchinson Hills at 7693 E. Bates Drive (5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.); Jefferson Park at 2001 Eliot St. (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.); Our Savior Lutheran Church at 915 E. Ninth Ave. (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.); District 1 police station at 1311 W. 46th Ave. (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.); Third Christian Reformed Church at 2440 S. Ash St. (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.); West Highland Neighborhood Association at 4800 W. 33rd Ave. (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.); Westwood Park at 4951 W. Kentucky Ave. (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.);

Larimer County: The sheriff's office will stop in some neighborhoods to interact with residents and share crime prevention tips.

Wheat Ridge: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hayward Park at 7500 W. 29th Ave.