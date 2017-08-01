Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The longest running craft beer event in the state, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival, returns Aug. 5-6 to Keystone Resort with 45 breweries. 14 bands. 3 stages and a swing set bar. Yes, that’s right. A swing set bar complete with oversized lawn games and cold, frosty brews courtesy of New Belgium Brewing.

It’s not just a beer festival, though. True to its name, the festival features some of the top performers and bluegrass band in the village – for free.

Crowd favorite, Peter Rowan Band, returns this year to headline the Saturday lineup on the main stage in River Run Village. They’re joined by The Railsplitters, Brothers Comatose, The Lonesome Days, The Wooks, The River Arkansas, Liver Down the River, Wood & Wire, Missed the Boat, Masontown, the Savage Hearts, Strung High String Band and Burn it Blue, plus Shaky Hand String Band kicking it all off on Friday night at Warren Station.

To set the stage for the weekend, get your toes tapping at the “Eat, Drink, Pick” event on Friday night. The beer maker’s pairing features New Belgium beers matched with six dishes prepared by Summit County favorite, Chef Chris Rybak and accompanied by the bluegrass tunes of Shaky Hand String Band. Tickets are $55 per person in advance, $65 at the door. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Then, the festivities start at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5 in River Run Village with the New Belgium Beer Garden, food booths and the Kidtopia KidsZone. The Craft Beer Sampling begins at 1 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the festival is free. Tasting tickets are available for craft beer sampling and New Belgium beers will also be available to purchase at the Beer Garden one at a time. Must be 21 or over to purchase tasting tickets or beer.

$40 ($45) One-Day Beer Glass Pass

Official Sampling mug

Unlimited tasting for one day (Saturday or Sunday)

$75 ($80) Weekend Beer Glass Pass

Official Sampling mug

Unlimited tasting for two days on Saturday AND Sunday

For tickets, visit: https://keystonebluegrassandbeer17.eventbrite.com.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, Aug. 4

7:30-10 p.m. Eat, Drink, Pick: Beer Maker’s Pairing event with New Belgium

Warren Station Center for the Arts

Tickets: $55 in advance

Saturday, Aug. 5

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Concert: Missed the Boat

Noon-5 p.m. New Belgium Beer Garden

Noon-5 p.m. Festival Food Booths Open

Noon-5 p.m. Kidtopia KidsZone

Noon-1 p.m. Concert: Masontown

12:30 Concert: the Savage Hearts

1-2:30 p.m. Concert: The Lonesome Days

1:30-3 p.m. Concert: The Wooks

3-4:30 p.m. Concert: The Railsplitters

4-5:30 p.m. Concert: Peter Rowan Band

1-5 p.m. Fat Tire Hangout with New Belgium Brewing (swing set bar, lawn games)

1-5 p.m. Craft Beer Samplings in River Run Village

Sunday, Aug. 6

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Concert: Strung High String Band

Noon-5 p.m. New Belgium Beer Garden

Noon-5 p.m. Festival Food Booths Open

Noon-5 p.m. Kidtopia KidsZone

Noon-1 p.m. Concert: Burn it Blue

12:30-2:30 p.m. Concert: the Savage Hearts

1-2:30 p.m. Concert: The River Arkansas

1:30-3 p.m. Concert: Liver Down the River

3-4:30 p.m. Concert: the Savage Hearts

3-4:30 p.m. Concert: Wood & Wire

4-5:30 p.m. Concert: Brothers Comatose

1-5 p.m. Fat Tire Hangout with New Belgium Brewing (swing set bar, lawn games)

1-5 p.m. Craft Beer Samplings in River Run Village

For information on the full lineup of breweries, bands, workshops or anything festival related go to www.keystonefestivals.com or call 970-496-4FUN (4386). Tickets are available at https://keystonebluegrassandbeer17.eventbrite.com.