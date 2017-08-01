The longest running craft beer event in the state, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival, returns Aug. 5-6 to Keystone Resort with 45 breweries. 14 bands. 3 stages and a swing set bar. Yes, that’s right. A swing set bar complete with oversized lawn games and cold, frosty brews courtesy of New Belgium Brewing.
It’s not just a beer festival, though. True to its name, the festival features some of the top performers and bluegrass band in the village – for free.
Crowd favorite, Peter Rowan Band, returns this year to headline the Saturday lineup on the main stage in River Run Village. They’re joined by The Railsplitters, Brothers Comatose, The Lonesome Days, The Wooks, The River Arkansas, Liver Down the River, Wood & Wire, Missed the Boat, Masontown, the Savage Hearts, Strung High String Band and Burn it Blue, plus Shaky Hand String Band kicking it all off on Friday night at Warren Station.
To set the stage for the weekend, get your toes tapping at the “Eat, Drink, Pick” event on Friday night. The beer maker’s pairing features New Belgium beers matched with six dishes prepared by Summit County favorite, Chef Chris Rybak and accompanied by the bluegrass tunes of Shaky Hand String Band. Tickets are $55 per person in advance, $65 at the door. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Then, the festivities start at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5 in River Run Village with the New Belgium Beer Garden, food booths and the Kidtopia KidsZone. The Craft Beer Sampling begins at 1 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission to the festival is free. Tasting tickets are available for craft beer sampling and New Belgium beers will also be available to purchase at the Beer Garden one at a time. Must be 21 or over to purchase tasting tickets or beer.
$40 ($45) One-Day Beer Glass Pass
- Official Sampling mug
- Unlimited tasting for one day (Saturday or Sunday)
$75 ($80) Weekend Beer Glass Pass
- Official Sampling mug
- Unlimited tasting for two days on Saturday AND Sunday
For tickets, visit: https://keystonebluegrassandbeer17.eventbrite.com.
SCHEDULE:
Friday, Aug. 4
7:30-10 p.m. Eat, Drink, Pick: Beer Maker’s Pairing event with New Belgium
Warren Station Center for the Arts
Tickets: $55 in advance
Saturday, Aug. 5
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Concert: Missed the Boat
Noon-5 p.m. New Belgium Beer Garden
Noon-5 p.m. Festival Food Booths Open
Noon-5 p.m. Kidtopia KidsZone
Noon-1 p.m. Concert: Masontown
12:30 Concert: the Savage Hearts
1-2:30 p.m. Concert: The Lonesome Days
1:30-3 p.m. Concert: The Wooks
3-4:30 p.m. Concert: The Railsplitters
4-5:30 p.m. Concert: Peter Rowan Band
1-5 p.m. Fat Tire Hangout with New Belgium Brewing (swing set bar, lawn games)
1-5 p.m. Craft Beer Samplings in River Run Village
Sunday, Aug. 6
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Concert: Strung High String Band
Noon-5 p.m. New Belgium Beer Garden
Noon-5 p.m. Festival Food Booths Open
Noon-5 p.m. Kidtopia KidsZone
Noon-1 p.m. Concert: Burn it Blue
12:30-2:30 p.m. Concert: the Savage Hearts
1-2:30 p.m. Concert: The River Arkansas
1:30-3 p.m. Concert: Liver Down the River
3-4:30 p.m. Concert: the Savage Hearts
3-4:30 p.m. Concert: Wood & Wire
4-5:30 p.m. Concert: Brothers Comatose
1-5 p.m. Fat Tire Hangout with New Belgium Brewing (swing set bar, lawn games)
1-5 p.m. Craft Beer Samplings in River Run Village
For information on the full lineup of breweries, bands, workshops or anything festival related go to www.keystonefestivals.com or call 970-496-4FUN (4386). Tickets are available at https://keystonebluegrassandbeer17.eventbrite.com.