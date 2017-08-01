Home security group names Thornton as safest city in U.S.

THORNTON, Colo. — The city of Thornton is the safest city to live in the United States, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The council looked at research, articles and reports to compile a list of the safest up-and-coming places to live.

According to the site’s research, Thornton has 244 violent crimes per 100,000 people. The group lists a statistic of 2,533 property crimes per 100,000 people.

Runners-up were Greenwich, Connecticut; Weston, Florida; Johns Creek, Georgia; and Sammamish, Washington.