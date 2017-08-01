× Great American Beer Fest tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

DENVER — If you want to go the Great American Beer Fest in Denver in October, you might want to set an alarm for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

That’s when tickets go on sale to the general public — and they typically sell out in a matter of minutes.

Here’s a look at how quickly tickets sold out in previous years:

2016: 67 minutes

2015: 77 minutes

2014: 32 minutes

2013: 20 minutes

2012: 45 minutes​

GABF runs Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Colorado Convention Center.

Tickets for a 4.5-hour session run $85. Each ticket includes a festival program, a commemorative tasting cup and unlimited one-ounce samples of more than 3,800 beers.

There are “Designated Driver” tickets available for $30. Those tickets include a festival program, special gift, unlimited sodas and hospitalities in the Designated Driver lounge.

There is a limit of four tickets per session per ticket buyer for the General Sessions.

The Members Only Session on Saturday afternoon sold out during the pre-sale event.

The Members Only Session on Saturday afternoon sold out during the pre-sale event.