× Golf show host David Feherty says son died from overdose on 29th birthday

Former Northern Ireland golf star and talk show host David Feherty announced Tuesday that his oldest son had died from an overdose.

Feherty, who hosts a show on the Golf Channel, said his son died on his 29th birthday. He did not provide any other details.

My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on. — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

David Feherty has spoken publicly about his own struggles with drug abuse and addiction.

“A typical day was 30-40 Vicodin and two-and-a-half bottles of whiskey… real whiskey,” Feherty said in a 2015 interview with the Belfast Telegraph. “There was cocaine, there was dope. When I think about it now I’m like, why am I alive?”

Feherty told the Telegraph he had not touched alcohol since 2005 but still struggled with depression and was taking a combination of anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, stimulants, mood stabilizers, and and sleep aids.

His announcement on Twitter was met with condolences from friends, fans and colleagues.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Feherty family. pic.twitter.com/UtLn9WaXui — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 1, 2017

“Oh, David. Gutted. No words. Thinking of you and love you, man,” actor Don Cheadle wrote.

“My friend, I’m so sorry to here the news of your son. My [heart] is hurting for you and your family. May the love of Christ comfort U all,” Emmitt Smith wrote.

“Prayers David. Thinking of you,” FOX Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt wrote.