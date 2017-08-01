‘Frozen’ pre-Broadway opening coming to Denver later this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If you want to catch a big Broadway premiere, most times you'll need to buy a ticket to New York City.

But this month, Broadway is bringing its magic to Denver.

It's a rare treat as Disney launches its pre-Broadway opening of what could be the biggest musical of 2018: "Frozen."

Chris Parente introduces us to some of the cast members including two of the princesses in the video clip.

"Frozen - The Broadway-Bound Musical" will be at the Buell Theater at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts August 17- October 1. Visit the DCPA website for tickets.