Former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Clady retires

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos left tackle Ryan Clady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Clady was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2008 and played eight seasons in Denver. Foot and knee injuries limited Clady to only 18 games from 2013 to 2015.

During the offseason after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season, he was traded to the New York Jets for a 2016 fifth-round draft pick.

I'm excited about what life holds for me going forward. pic.twitter.com/7D1cglA8eG — Ryan Clady (@RyanClady) August 1, 2017

Clady tore a rotator cuff in Week 3 last season with the Jets and was placed on injured reserve after the ninth game.

The Jets declined to pick up Clady’s $10 million option for this season, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

“Despite having several teams who are currently interested in signing me, I have made a very difficult decision to retire from my NFL playing career,” Clady said.

“I wanted to see if the beginning of NFL training camps would inspire the passion that I need to perform at the standards that I established for myself.”

Clady thanked his family, friends and agents, as well as coaches, teammates and fans.

“I would especially like to thank Mr. Pat Bowlen and the Denver Broncos organization for bringing me into the NFL. I was blessed to experience eight great years, four Pro Bowls and a world championship with that organization.

“I am excited about what life holds for me going forward.”