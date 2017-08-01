Denver Sheriff’s Department employees disciplined for falsifying time cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three Denver sheriff’s deputies and one sergeant have been disciplined for falsifying time cards and getting paid for hours supervisors found, they didn’t work.

FOX31 obtained the disciplinary documents and surveillance video showing at least three of the employees leaving their posts without clocking out.

It was another employee of the Denver sheriff’s department that tipped off supervisors.

The deputies, assigned to work security for traffic court and the cashier’s office at Denver’s City-County Building had been leaving their posts early on a regular basis.

In video surveillance dated April 2016, Deputy Jon Bruno, a 25-year veteran of the department left more than an hour early. The next two days the same thing occurred.

In fact, during the investigation, the department found he was paid for more than 11 hours that he didn’t work during a two-month period.

More video showed another deputy, Jharquis Scott doing the same thing, leaving more than an hour before his 8:30 p.m. shift ended on ten different occasions in April and getting paid for more than 12 hours he didn’t work.

Deputy George Rodriguez, the third guy in the bunch often seen in the video leaving early together, is accused of doing it on nine occasions during the investigation.

All three men, Bruno, Scott and Rodriguez told internal investigators it was common practice to leave early if the courtrooms were clear. Bruno said in his ten years there it’s always been done.

The fourth person disciplined for the practice is the night shift supervisor, Sgt. Gabriela Valez. According to the disciplinary documents, she told investigators she doesn’t know who put the practice in place before her, but it’s been going on for years … saying, “They used to cut out three or four hours at a time … now it’s a problem?”

The department said she approved the practice and left early on six different days in June 2016 herself.

All four sheriff’s department employees were suspended for 18 days last month without pay.

Another deputy retired before the disciplinary process was finished.

The department is now reviewing records of other personnel to see if the practice of leaving shifts early and lying on time cards is more widespread in the department. ​