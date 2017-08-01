× Colorado judge issues arrest warrant for John Bowlen

DENVER — A judge in Arapahoe County found probable cause to revoke John Bowlen’s probation and issued a warrant for his arrest. The son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving over 100 miles per hour in California Sunday.

John Bowlen was placed on proabation for 24 months in April 2016 as a result of a domestic violence case.

His DUI arrest on Sunday violated the terms of his probation according to Judge Darren Vahle. Court documents show a condition of his probation was that he cannot violate state or federal laws.

The warrant also states Bowlen has not kept in touch with his probation officer, he has not paid his fines, he has not enrolled in court-ordered treatment, and he did not get permission to leave Colorado.

This story is developing and it will be updated.