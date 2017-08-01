× Citizen group rallies to limit housing growth in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The city of Lakewood may go the way of Boulder and Golden when it comes to limiting growth.

Residents there collected thousands of signatures to force their city council to either approve a measure that limits the number of housing units, or to put it up to a vote of the people.

“This initiative is about managing our growth in Lakewood,” says Cathy Kentner, who heads up Lakewood Strategic Growth.

The school teacher and single mom is the force behind the group pushing the initiative that would manage growth in the state’s fifth most populated city.

“We have at least 7,500 people who signed our petition. And we really believe this is something the Lakewood voters wanted,” she says about their efforts to change Lakewood land-use laws.

The initiative limits the number of new residential units built in Lakewood to 1 percent of existing housing per year.

“For 2018, it means 650 units could be built,” she says.

Under the initiative, each unit in a new apartment complex counts toward the limit. Right now, the whole complex counts just as one permit.

“With the new system, that 300 unit apartment building needs 300 allocations,” says Kentner.

It also requires housing projects with 40 units or more to have a hearing and be approved by city council.

“This is about giving small business and the community a voice,” she says.

Kentner says too many of the housing projects are taking land meant for mixed-use of residential, office space and retail.

“If we replace all our land that’s meant for jobs with apartment buildings, we won’t have the walkable communities envisioned in our land-use plans,” she says.

She also says the community is worried about 3,000 to 4,000 residential units planned in the scenic Rooney Valley.

“The concern is there are not enough natural resources, not enough water. We don’t have the infrastructure–the schools, the roads–and not planning that stuff before allowing the development,” she says.

But Lakewood’s Mayor Adam Paul calls the initiative “irresponsible and riddled with unintended consequences.”

Paul says, “Limiting growth can harm the vitality and affordability of a city.”

He says restricting housing “…will drive prices higher… and make Lakewood too expensive for teachers, police officers, firefighters … who provide important services to the public.”

He also says companies don’t invest in new jobs in communities with stagnant or negative growth.

“I can understand where groups whose focus is on the developer and the bottom-line profit for the developer may have issues with this,” says Kentner.

If the city’s clerk decides the group collected enough signatures, it goes to city council August 28.

Council could approve it right then, or let voters decide during a planned election November 7.