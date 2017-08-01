Children’s Hospital Colorado gets $50,000 from ‘Hope On Wheels’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Children’s Hospital Colorado has received $50,000 as part of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels program.

The grant funds given to the hospital as a Hyundai Impact Award will support the Clinical Research Program within the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The award was handed out at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The hospital is one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments. In total, Children’s Hospital Colorado has received more than $2 million.

A total of $15 million will be awarded by Hope On Wheels this year nationwide.