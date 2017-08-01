Check out this nickel worth 3 million dollars!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come see more than $1 billion of historic rare coins and colorful currency including $100,000 bills and a nickel worth $3 million — plus, find out what your old coins and currency may be worth! It's all at the World's Fair of Money, the biggest, most educational coin show in the country.

Build your collection from the best numismatic inventory anywhere, attend lectures and seminars, and view rare historical treasures from the ANA Money Museum and private collections.

Admission is $8 for the public; free for ANA members and children under 12. Admission is free on Saturday, August 5.



Tuesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (FREE admission on Saturday!)

Last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing.