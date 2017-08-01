CDOT looking to see if changes need to be made following deadly crash on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- CDOT is looking to improve a stretch of I-70 near Golden after a wrong-way crash in that area near Exit 259 killed two people on Sunday.

2006 is the last time CDOT did a study on this part of the highway just west of Denver. At the time officials didn't see the need for any changes. In the last 20 years there have been three wrong-way crashes within a mile radius of this area.

There is a grassy median along this part of Interstate 70 to protect drivers from wrong-way crashes.

“We call this a clear zone because it’s one of the better medians,” CDOT communications specialist Stacia Sellers said.

Days after the deadly crash, CDOT is going back to the drawing board. They want to see if the median did its job.

“It allows motorists, if they’re starting to travel into the median, they can correct themselves because it is so large,” Sellers said.

In theory, the 75 to 90-foot space is supposed to stop crashes like Sunday's from happening. Right now, the current median meets all federal requirements.

Sellers said, “It’s what we call an 80-20, so 80 percent of the time motorists can stop themselves before going into oncoming traffic.”

CDOT is doing a formalized crash report. If engineers see fit, there could be a guardrail in this area the next time you make a trip to the mountains. CDOT will only make changes if they're absolutely necessary.

“In locations where a guardrail isn’t warranted, you’re looking at an extreme safety hazard," Sellars said. “If you have it go into a location it’s really not supposed to be you could have a car crash into it and then bounce back into traffic.”

The study takes a couple of weeks to a month to complete.