Avelina Celebrating One Year

Posted 7:17 am, August 1, 2017

One of Denver’s hottest new restaurants is about to celebrate its one year anniversary. Avelina opened its doors on Wazee Sreet last Labor Day weekend. They're extending a glass of prosecco to everyone who eats lunch or dinner with them and wishes them Happy Anniversary.  AvelinaDenver.com