One of Denver’s hottest new restaurants is about to celebrate its one year anniversary. Avelina opened its doors on Wazee Sreet last Labor Day weekend. They're extending a glass of prosecco to everyone who eats lunch or dinner with them and wishes them Happy Anniversary. AvelinaDenver.com
Avelina Celebrating One Year
-
Pulse shooting anniversary sparks marches in Denver, across nation
-
Cleveland kidnapping survivor speaks out on fourth anniversary of rescue
-
Friday marks fifth anniversary of start of devastating Waldo Canyon Fire
-
Summer Gifts with “Show of Hands” Boutique
-
Renaissance Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
-
-
Michelle Obama visits Denver in one of first appearances after leaving White House
-
IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes on Tuesday
-
Big attendance numbers for Renaissance Festival
-
Denver veteran’s charity travels to France for ceremony with President Trump
-
Woman apologizes for bridesmaid dresses, gets hilarious response
-
-
Traveling Whiskey Emporium
-
Aurora: Five Years Later, a new blessing for couple wounded in shooting
-
NASA scientists create spectacular flyover video of Pluto’s moon Charon