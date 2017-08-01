× August weather: cooling temperatures and usually rainy

DENVER — Tuesday kicks off the month of August, a month of cooling temperatures and the 5th wettest month of the year.

That was not the case last August, one of the driest on record; 8th driest with only 0.22-inches.

The average high for the 1st of August is 90, but the average high drops from day to day. 84 is considered an average high temperature by the end of the month.

Record highest temperatures also drop from day to day through the month. However, this is not to say the city hasn’t had some hot days.

105 was recorded on August 8th, 1878. 105-degrees is Denver’s hottest temperature ever recorded and has happened only a handful of times.

This August will start off cooler than average and may have decent rain chances occasionally, too.

