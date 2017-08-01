2 women sentenced to probation for assaulting RTD bus driver

DENVER– Two women were sentenced to probation and public service for assaulting an RTD bus driver, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Both women pleaded guilty to three charges: Third-degree assault, hindering public transportation and harassment.

The original five counts in February were dismissed: Three counts of endangering public transportation, one count of a bias motivated crime and one count of second-degree assault.

Deanne Sandoval, 46, and her daughter Destiny Sandoval, 25, will spend at least the next two years on probation.

They will also pay more than $600 each in restitution, and they were ordered to attend anger management and sobriety classes.

On Feb. 13, the women boarded an RTD bus at Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue, and refused to pay the fare.

When the driver asked them to get off the bus, they refused to do so. The women went on to verbally and physically assault the driver, prosecutors said.