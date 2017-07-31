Woman gets 4 years in connection with murder of 2 El Paso County teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of two El Paso County teenagers has agreed to plea deal and will be sentenced to four years in prison, KRDO reports.

Eight people were arrested during the investigation into the homicides of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida.

The bodies of Greer, 15, and Partida, 16, were found along Old Pueblo Road near Fountain on March 12.

On Monday, Angelito Prado, 21, pleaded guilty to charges including eluding police, second-degree kidnapping, and drug charges. Prado will serve four years in prison and three years probation.

Five other suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to KRDO.

Those include:

Gustavo Marquez, 19, was who booked on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping and one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Diego Chacon, 19, who was booked on two charges of first-degree murder, two charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse. He was also arrested by El Paso County deputies before the homicides on drug and weapons charges.

Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, 18, who was booked on two charges of first-degree murder, two charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, child abuse and accessory. He was also previously arrested on kidnapping charges.

Alexandra Marie Romero, 20, who was booked on charges of second-degree kidnapping and accessory.

Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20, who was booked on two charges of first-degree murder, two charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse.

Last Monday, Carlos Meza also accepted a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to a possession of a weapon charge and will be put on two years of supervised probation.

On July 17, Breanna Eloise Dahlberg pleaded guilty to false imprisonment in connection with the case.