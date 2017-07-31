White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci ousted

WASHINGTON — New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been ousted from his position, the New York Times reported Monday.

The Times cited three people close to the decision, saying President Donald Trump made the move just 10 days after bringing on the New York financier.

The move led to Sean Spicer to resign as press secretary and Reince Priebus as chief of staff. Priebus was replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The Times said Kelly requested that Scaramucci be replaced after he went on a tirade against other senior members of Trump’s senior staff.