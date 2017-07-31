× Son of Nashville’s mayor dies in Jefferson County; investigators waiting on toxicology report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The son of the Nashville’s mayor died of an apparent overdose in Colorado while visiting friends, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The family said in a statement that Max Barry, 22, died Saturday night.

“Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child,” Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry said in the statement released Sunday.

Max Barry had been with friends in the Littleton area and at some point he became unresponsive, according to Mark Techmeyer with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 but he was pronounced deceased at the scene at about 9 p.m., Techmeyer said. The exact location has not been released.

The autopsy was completed Sunday, but the results will not be available for several weeks, the coroner’s office said. The toxicology report is not complete and will not be available for about a month.

Techmeyer said it is an open death investigation until they get the results of the autopsy and toxicology tests but investigators do not believe the death is suspicious in nature.