Report: Son of Broncos owner arrested in California for DUI

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A son of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was arrested for DUI in California on Sunday, TMZ reported Monday.

John Bowlen, 31, was arrested in the Paso Robles area of north of San Luis Obispo about 2 p.m. after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol.

He was booked on two counts of misdemeanor DUI and is scheduled to be in court on Monday morning, TMZ reported. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond.

John Bowlen left the Broncos organization last year after he was found guilty of harassment in a domestic violence case in 2015.

He was sentenced to two years of probation with a drug/alcohol evaluation and mental health evaluation and treatment. He also was ordered to undergo domestic violence treatment.

Bowlen was arrested June 3, 2015 after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend against a bathroom wall in Glendale when she had attempted to call police because of his erratic behavior.

The Glendale Police Department said when Bowlen allegedly pushed her against the wall, she dropped her cellphone and screamed, at which time he picked it up and hung up the connection to 911.

The dispatcher called back and Bowlen was heard on the taped call answering, “This is the owner of the Denver Broncos.”

Bowlen told the dispatcher nothing was wrong and that the unidentified woman was leaving.

“She’s just trying to ruin my life,” Bowlen said.

When asked why the woman called 911, Bowlen said, “Because she’s crazy.”

Later, Bowlen said “As the blood of the city, I’m telling you right now nothing is wrong.”

Near the end of the call, Bowlen was heard telling the dispatcher, “I’m a man of my word. I’m a man of the city, a friend of the mayor. Everyone knows exactly who I am and I’m going through a lot. … She is leaving right now. Nothing is wrong. And I love you guys. Bye-bye.”

After the incident, the Broncos placed Bowlen on indefinite leave of absence. He was employed as a corporate partnerships coordinator with the organization.

Pat Bowlen has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and stepped away from day-to-day operations of the organization in July 2015.