Report: Los Angeles to host Summer Olympics in 2028

LOS ANGELES — The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles after a deal was struck with organizers in Paris, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Los Angeles and Paris were finalists to host the 2024 games. But in a first, the International Olympic Committee decided to hold a vote in September to award the 2024 and 2028 games at the same time.

Los Angeles and Paris organizers struck a deal to allow the French capital to host the games in 2024, marking 100 years since they were last there.

It will be the third time the Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, after 1932 and 1984. It’s the first time the Summer Olympics will be in the U.S. since Atlanta in 1996 and the first games overall in the country since the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in 2002.