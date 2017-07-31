Rare coins make their way to Denver this week

DENVER — If you like rare coins and currency, this is the week to be in Denver. The “World’s Fair of Money” opens at the Colorado Convention Center on Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

More the $1 billion in historic money will be there, along with the opportunity to see how much your coins are worth.

Link: Learn more about the event

Just how much history is hidden in rare and historic coins? With some help from the American Numismatic Association, we took a look at some unique moments in the history of the nickel.

1883 “Cents-less” nickels

The “Liberty Head” type nickel was minted from 1883 to 1912.

However, in 1883, nickels appeared without the word “cents” on the reverse. Some of these “cents-less” nickels were gold-plated and passed for five dollar pieces.

The Mint realized the problem later in the year and added a denomination.

1913 Buffalo Nickel

In 1913, the design of the nickel was changed to the “Buffalo” type, also known as “Indian Head” type.

This new design had two varieties, seen above.

The Bison found on the back was modeled after “Black Diamond” from the Central Park Zoo.

1913 Philadelphia nickel

The 1913 “Liberty Head” nickels were not authorized and should not have been made. Only five examples are known to exist.

In 2007, one 1913 nickel sold for a reported $5 million.