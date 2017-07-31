Pulitzer-winning actor, playwright Sam Shepard dies at 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Playwright and actor Sam Shepard died last week at his Kentucky home, his family said Monday. He was 73.

A family spokesman said Shepard died from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Shepard produced 44 plays, and several books, memoirs and short stories. He won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979 for the play “Buried Child.”

He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “The Right Stuff” in 1983.

He is survived by his children — Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard — and his sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.