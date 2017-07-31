One killed in downtown Denver stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed in an early-morning stabbing in downtown Denver on Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. at 15th and Wazee streets.

Police said it possibly involved a male and a female. Two people were taken to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released. Police said they are not searching for a suspect but are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.

Police closed 15th Street between Wazee and Wynkoop streets for the investigation.