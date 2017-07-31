Newborn twins, toddler lose both parents days apart

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman died of an infection after giving birth to twins and just days after her boyfriend – and father of the twins – was found dead.

The children’s father, 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo, was fatally shot on July 11 at the apartment complex where he lived with 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres, The Palm Beach Post reports.

Three days later, Caceres gave birth to their twins, Jevaughn Jr. and Lailah.

She developed an infection from the C-section and died 10 days later – the same day as Suckoo’s funeral.

“We’re just trying to figure out how to move forward,” Suckoo’s aunt Joni Saunders told The Palm Beach Post.

“She always told me that she had a dream of taking care of me because I have diabetes. And she always told me ‘mom I’m going to take care of you,’ not knowing that I’m going to be taking care of her kids,” Caceres’ mother, Irma Meza, told WPTV.

The couple also leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter named Kailaine. The children’s grandparents will take custody of all three children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the children’s health care, education, and support.