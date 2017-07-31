New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie confronts Cubs fan in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got in a fan’s face after being heckled at a game Sunday.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie said to Chicago Cubs fan Brad Joseph.

“I appreciate that,” Joseph responded at the end of the confrontation.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

“When he initially was going up the stairs, I yelled his name,” Joseph told WISN. “He was quite a bit past me and probably 30 feet away. I yelled his name and told him that he sucked.”

When Christie returned, Joseph said he called him another name.

“I called him a hypocrite because I thought, you know, it needed to be said,” Joseph said. “He then turned around and walked all the way back towards me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time.

“It was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute. He was kind of kneeing me with his knee. … Like very clear he was making contact, like, ‘Oh you want to do something, you want to start something here.”

Joseph said others in the crowd had been heckling the New Jersey governor as well.

“I remained calm and just said I was trying to watch the game, which I understand he was probably just trying to do the same thing, but at the same time, he is a public official and this is America and I think we have the right to say what you believe as long as it’s not crude or profane,” Joseph said.

An attempt to reach Christie’s office for comment was unsuccessful. Christie’s son works for the Brewers.