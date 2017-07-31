Man in wheelchair says he was ticketed because he couldn’t cross road fast enough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man in a wheelchair said he was ticketed because he couldn't get across the road during the signal's allotted time and now he's fighting the citation.

Kyle Wolfe said he was passing through 19th and Lawrence in downtown Denver. Wolfe said he started to cross the street when the signal indicated it was his turn to go. He said he couldn't make it through the intersection in the 20 seconds allotted at the light. He said he was five feet from the curb when an SUV hit him from behind.

Wolfe said the accident left his wheelchair totaled and left him scraped and bruised. He received a ticket from a Denver Police officer for disobeying the traffic signal.

"I was very shocked that a pedestrian that has the right of way got a ticket," said Wolfe.

Wolfe said it takes him more time to cross because he's in a wheelchair. Plus, that day, he was carrying stuff in his lap and it kept slipping as he crossed the street.

"When you are moving, everything is falling. I need to pick it up. People don't want to stop," said Wolfe.

The city of Denver follows federal regulations, that expect pedestrians to travel at 3.5 feet per second. The time allotted for each intersection is based on the width of the intersection and how long it will take pedestrians to cross traveling at 3.5 feet per second.

"That is not fast enough for a handicap person to get across a cross walk," said Wolfe.

FOX31 asked Denver Police about the officer's decision to ticket Wolfe. A spokesperson said Wolfe will have the opportunity to fight the ticket in court.