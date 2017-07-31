Man, dog rescued from raging creek in Fremont County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. -- A man and a dog were rescued Sunday after a dry creek bed quickly became flooded Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.

The Florence Fire Department was called after the man's parked vehicle got stuck in the creek bed that quickly raged after thunderstorms in the area off Phantom Canyon Road.

The Bureau of Land Management, the Florence Police Department, Fremont County Emergency Management, and Fremont County Road and Bridge assisted in the rescue.

A ladder truck was used to get the man and the dog out of the vehicle and to safety.

There were no injuries, the sheriff's office said.