× Man arrested for 7 grass fires within an hour along Longmont trail

LONGMONT, Colo. – Longmont police arrested a 39-year-old man on Monday in connection to a string of grass fires along a popular trail.

Joshua Bolt was arrested around 5:55 p.m. Monday evening and charged with seven counts of second-degree arson related to the Sunday night fires.

The fires were reported between 7:05 and 7:48 p.m., along the St. Vrain Greenway, between the vicinity of Hover Street and Main Street, according to Sgt. Matt Cage with the Longmont Police Department.

Investigators do not believe the grass fires are connected to vehicle fires in recent months. No arrests have been made in those cases.

Bolt is being transferred to the Boulder County Jail.