5th Annual Mallets for Melanoma charity polo tournamentSunday, August 6th, 10 am - 3 pm6359 Airport Road, Sedalia, 80239

Mallets for Melanoma raises awareness and funds to support the mission of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation, which is to increase local efforts at melanoma prevention, screening, new patient services and research.

The event promotes knowledge of sun safe behavior and the American Academy of Dermatology's self screening guidelines for identifying melanoma, known as the ABCD's of melanoma. A number of sponsors will be present with educational material for melanoma patients.

In 2017, around 1600 Coloradans will be diagnosed with melanoma and around 180 people will die from the disease. Nationally, over 87,000 people will contract the disease and around 9,700 will die. If other skin cancers such as basal and squamous cell carcinomas are considered in these estimates, more people than all other cancer types combined will be affected by skin cancer. Melanoma, as well as other skin cancers are associated with excessive UV exposure, so prevention is particularly important. Early detection can also save lives.

This is an issue of particular importance to Colorado, since our altitude and great weather give us the dubious honor of being the highest UV exposure state in the country. At a mile high, 26% more UV is present in visible light than at the same latitude at sea level. At 10,000 ft, around 50% more UV is present, and at the top of a 14,000 ft peak, around 70% more UV is present.

The Colorado Melanoma Foundation recommends that people who spend extended periods of time outdoors should practice sun safe behavior. That means that if the opportunity arises, try to spend as much time in the shade as possible. When being in the shade is not possible, make sure you are wearing sun safe clothing, including a hat and sun glasses if possible. Sun safe shirts that have a light weave and can easily breath to stay cool yet that screen out the vast majority of UV rays are ideal. If you are swimming, try to wear a swim shirt and long board shorts. For those areas of the skin that you cannot cover with sun safe clothing, remember to wear sunscreen! Use SPF 30 or greater, and use broad spectrum sunscreens. Use it according to the manufacturers instructions. That is put it on 10 - 15 minutes before going out in the sun, and reapply every 2 hours.

We also promote the American Academy of Dermatology's self screening guidelines for melanoma, known as the ABCDE's of melanoma. Look for moles or pigmented skin spots that are asymmetric (A), have an irregular border (B), have a few different colors (C), are larger than 6 mm in diameter - the size of a pencil eraser (D) and look for lesions that appear to be changing or evolving (E). If you have any concerns about a spot on your skin, make an appointment with a local dermatologist.

More about the Colorado Melanoma Foundation (CMF)

The CMF has a philosophy to bring together key local and national stakeholders who have an interest in melanoma, including clinical care providers such as dermatologists, oncologists and nurses and other support staff, researchers, sun safety and biomedical industry partners and institutions, and melanoma patient survivors themselves. We partner equally with all interested parties to help to promote our mission.