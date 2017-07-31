× KOA radio host Steffan Tubbs pleads not guilty in domestic violence case

DENVER — A Denver radio host pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges in court on Monday.

KOA news radio host Steffan Tubbs was arrested Sunday morning at the Platform At Union Station apartments at 1650 Wewatta Street, the Denver Police Department said.

Tubbs, 48, has been a regular fixture on the station’s morning news show for nearly 12 years.

He has been charged with domestic violence, disturbance via phone.

Legal expert David Beller said the charge means a suspect is accused of using a telephone to harass a victim.

On Monday, the judge agreed to release Tubbs on $250 bond, but ordered enhanced supervision – meaning he will have to check in with someone.

The judge granted an order of protection for the alleged victim, which is mandatory. Tubbs is required to stay 100 yards away from the victim at all times and can not have any contact at all.

He is also required to relinquish his firearms.

Tubbs’ attorney stated in court that the alleged victim has two domestic violence cases pending where she is listed as the defendant and Tubbs is listed as the victim.

No date has been set for Tubbs’ next court appearance.

KOA had no comment on the arrest when we contacted them on Sunday.