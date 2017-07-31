× Kids get new school supplies during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Association held its 4th Annual Back-To-School “Shop with a Cop” event over the weekend.

The event was held at the Walmart store in Aurora on South Chambers Road on July 29.

At the event, Police Officers and Deputies from the Aurora Police Department and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shopped for back-to-school items and clothing with underprivileged children.

The 100 children who were selected received up to $200 each to spend on supplies, thanks to neighbors and partners in the community who have generously donated to this annual event.

The children were selected by Aurora Police Officers, Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office, Reverend Thomas Ministries and the Boys and Girls Club of Aurora.

The Aurora Police Association says, in a time of uprising against police officers nationwide, this is yet another example of community and law enforcement coming together for a common good.