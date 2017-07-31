How to Look for a Job if you already have one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Job growth continues in the Greater Denver job market. Need a job or looking for new opportunities? LocalWork.com will hold a job fair on July 31 to connect eager job seekers with employers ready to hire.

“Denver remains one of the fastest-growing areas in the nation,” says Ryan Naylor, founder and president of LocalWork.com “While population growth typically brings more jobs to retail and service sectors, we’re also seeing demand for a variety of middle-skill workers: people who may not have a bachelor’s degree, but do have some education beyond high school, whether it’s an associates degree or a certification program.”

Middle-skill jobs can range from electricians and plumbers to help-desk and IT workers. Through its job board, applicant tracking system and job fairs, LocalWork.com is committed to connecting people with local employers looking to fill quality positions.

Greater Denver Job Fair

July 31th

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Courtyard Denver Cherry Creek

1475 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222

RSVP for the free job fair here.