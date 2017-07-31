Fort Morgan JCPenney closing means end of woman’s 65-year career at store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MORGAN, Colo. -- The JCPenney in Fort Morgan closed its doors on Monday making it the last day for several associates - including one woman who worked at the store for 65 years.

Carol Roth has been a fixture of the store at 321 Main St. since she was a 15-year-old high school sophomore hired to be at the store for two weeks.

Roth stayed at the store part-time until being offered a full time position when she graduated high school and has since done nearly every job in the store, she told the Fort Morgan Times.

But with JCPenney closing its doors in Fort Morgan, Roth doesn't have a plan for the future.

"As time goes on, I don't have a plan," Roth said. "I have a lot of stuff to do at home but I do have my family."

"It's the end of the era having something as iconic as JCPenney's close down," a Fort Morgan resident said of the store that has been on the town's main street for 103 years.

Roth is currently the third longest active employee in JCPenney history.

Earlier this year JCPenney announced plans to close up to 140 stores nationwide - including four in Colorado. The retailer also closed stores in Glenwood Springs, Longmont, and Sterling.