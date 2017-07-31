Denver City Council approves massive music fest at Overland Golf Course

DENVER — Home to Red Rocks Amphitheater and other great outdoor music venues, the Denver metro has long been known for having a vibrant music scene. And it’s only going to get better thanks to support from Denver City Council, according to organizers of a massive multi-day music festival.

The council approved the festival Monday evening in a vote of 10-3. After several years of promoters trying to bring the multi-stage event to Denver, their hard work will become a reality. The 18-hole Overland Golf Course off South Santa Fe Drive and Florida will look much different come September of 2018.

The multi-day music fest at Overland Golf Course will be happening. Vote tally here: pic.twitter.com/IX1Yhyp9uf — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 1, 2017

The festival is expected to draw as many as 120,000 people over the course of just three days. The setup process, event and cleanup work will require the course to be off limits to the public for roughly five weeks after Labor Day.

Supporters, anxious to attend concerts at the festival, were thrilled as the council voted Monday. Some of the golf course’s neighbors are skeptical.

“There will be a lot of trash,” one neighbor told FOX31 during a public feedback session months ago. “There’ll be crime.”

The City and County of Denver stands to make $200,000 a year in rental fees. Depending on attendance, Denver could also make in an additional $420,000 through ticket sales. Organizers have agreed to pay $90,000 for landscaping at Overland Park to repair any damage from the event.

David Ehrlich, helping to organize the festival with an organization called Superfy, said the event will be a “celebration of Denver.”

“We’re going to work very, very hard with all the local musicians and all the local bands,” Ehrlich said. “This is going to be a platform for them.”

Some council members expressed concerns over increased traffic and mass transit capacity during Monday’s meeting. Organizers promised elected leaders they are working on a transit plan to move people in and out of the event smoothly.