Daybreak Delights: Peach Jam

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Peach Jam

What you Need

10 pounds Peaches, rinsed, pit removed & skinned and cut into 1/2 inch cubes

3 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed Lemon juice

What to Do

Place all the ingredients in a large pot, and slowly bring to a boil, stirring as not to scorch. Boil for 10 minutes and turn off the heat.

1.)Allow to cool, then return to heat and bring to a boil again for 10 minutes.

2.) Allow to cool, the return to heat and bring to a boil again for 10 minutes.

3.)Allow to cool, then return to heat and bring to a boil again for 10 minutes.

4.) Allow to cool, the return to heat and bring to a boil again for 10 minutes.

5.)Allow to cool, then return to heat and bring to a boil again for 10 minutes.

*6.) (Optional) Allow to cool, the return to heat and bring to a boil again for 10 minutes.

*Only complete the 6th time if you’d like the jam to be thicker.

Add jam to sterilized jars and seal based off jar canning instructions.

Enjoy!

Customize your jam! Possible mix-in ideas (Pick 1):

Add a full sliced vanilla bean to the 1st boil

Add 1/2 a Habanero (Seeds Removed) to the 3rd Boil

Add a Bunch of Fresh Garden Thyme to the 5th Boil