CU Boulder ranked among top 10 party schools by Princeton Review

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado – Boulder was ranked among the top 10 best party schools in the country by The Princeton Review.

CU Boulder comes in at No. 7 on the annual list for the 2017-18 school year. That’s a jump from No. 19 last year.

The list is part of The Princeton Review’s annual “Best Colleges” book that ranks colleges in 62 different categories by surveying students across the country.

“We know applicants need far more than an academic rating or ranking to find the college that will be best for them,” Robert Franek, Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief and the book’s lead author, said in a press release. “We created our 62 ranking lists to help narrow that search.”

“They are based entirely on data we gather beyond academics that gives insight into what the schools’ enrolled students say about their professors, administrators, school services, campus culture, and student life,” Franek said.

Here is the full list of the top 20 party schools of 2018:

1. Tulane University

2. West Virginia University

3. Bucknell University

4. Syracuse University

5. University of Wisconsin-Madison

6. University of Delaware

7. University of Colorado-Boulder

8. Colgate University

9. Lehigh University

10. University of Maine

11. University of Iowa

12. University of California, Santa Barbara

13. University of Mississippi

14. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

15. University of Vermont

16. University of Rhode Island

17. University of Florida

18. Wake Forest University

19. University of Kansas

20. University of Alabama