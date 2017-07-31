× CSP: No signs of braking before deadly wrong-way crash on I-70

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died after a truck crossed a grassy median and slammed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Colorado — and investigators say there was no evidence the driver of the truck tried to slow down before the crash. There was also a small amount of alcohol in the truck, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened near the Evergreen exit at about 11 a.m. The eastbound side of the highway was closed until about 6:15 p.m.

Scene mapping and cleanup continuing. CBI assisting. pic.twitter.com/Z9WgrcIqTn — MSgt D Enloe (@MSgt_Enloe) July 30, 2017

Jeffery Stumpf, 54, of Evergreen, was headed westbound in a white 2001 Chevrolet 2500 pickup when he crossed the grassy median into eastbound lanes, striking the front of a 2006 Toyota 4Runner, according to the CSP. Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

The woman driving the 4Runner, 52-year-old Jodie Stewart of Idaho Springs, died at the scene, the CSP confirmed. A 17-year-old male in the vehicle was taken to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries.

Stumpf was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead.

Trooper Nate Reid with the CSP said there were no skids marks from the truck’s tires on the highway or any other indication that Stumpf tried to slow down or stop before the crash.

It’s not clear what caused him to cross the grassy median.

Trooper Reid said investigators found two bottles of alcohol in the truck — an empty 100 ml bottle of Fireball and an unopened can of beer.