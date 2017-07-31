Businesses sign leases with other area malls as Colorado Mills remains closed following May hailstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- It has been nearly 3 months since a massive hailstorm - the most expensive in Colorado history - forced the temporary closure of the Colorado Mills mall.

It remains closed as of this writing.

Now, longtime businesses of Colorado Mills, have officially signed leases with other malls in other cities.

"Like most family owned businesses we have to make some money," Geoff Cleveland, owner of Cleveland Creek, a custom furniture store, said.

Cleveland recently open up a new location in Flatiron Crossings in Broomfield.

"We had to do it to survive basically we couldn't just wait and live off insurance money which wasn't much," Cleveland said.

Cleveland, who is open to returning to Colorado Mills one day, represents a growing concern by some that Colorado Mills will never be the mall it once was.

"It was a terrible natural event," Lakewood City Council woman Raimey Johnson said.

Johnson says the city has lost around $300,000 plus a month because Colorado Mills is no longer collecting tax revenue.

The hope, right now according to Johnson, is the mall will reopen in time for Black Friday - but that is far from set in stone.

"They have been shy of giving us information," Johnson said, speaking about the owners of the mall - Simon Property group.

Johnson says city council should learn more in two weeks when City Council is fully briefed on the financial impact.

If there is any positive Johnson says it's that the city has substantial financial reserves which should be able to hold off cutting services or raising taxes.

"We are in a position that we can whether this as we did a depression or a recession," Johnson said.