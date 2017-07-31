Broomfield Airbnb burglarized, thousands worth of guest belongings stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Airbnb gone bad. One group rents out a Broomfield house for a week and when they come back after a night out they found all their valuables stolen. Thousands of dollars worth of belongings gone, but that not the worst of it.

The group says they found pipes, needles, and viles in a room inside the Airbnb. Come to find out, records show this particular address has some history.

“I thought I was in a nightmare,” guest Marissa Fox said. “We first noticed it with the phone chargers, we went into our bags and we realized our valuables were gone."

What Marissa Fox and her friends found inside a room is what has everyone in shock.

“There was like a bunch of needles, and then they had this little tray thing, and I don’t know if they were like snorting stuff too, but they had like cards on it and it looked like residue of stuff,” Fox said. “The cops arrived and they said that they were surprised that Airbnb let us rent from them because it was a known crack house in town.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers did a check on the house. Records show dozens of incidents including sexual assault and drug and drug equipment are listed under the address.

“It was very traumatizing," Fox said.

Airbnb tells the Problem Solvers the company always checks the backgrounds of both hosts and guest.

In a statement Jasmine Mora, Airbnb press secretary, said, "There have been more than 200 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare. Airbnb has zero tolerance for this type of behavior and we immediately removed this user from our community. We are fully supporting our guest for the losses they incurred and we are reaching out to local law enforcement to assist them with their investigation. The safety of the Airbnb community is the most important thing we work on every day.”