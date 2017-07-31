× Broncos Training Camp Report: Day 5

Englewood, CO — After being emasculated by their defensive counterparts the day before–the offense pushed back at practice today. Head coach Vance Joseph was pleased with what he say from the offensive line, “they came back and were physical today”.

Quarterback play was nominally better than yesterday–Trevor Siemian hit Marlon Brown on a 70 yards strike in an other steady if unspectacular day. Paxton Lynch was intercepted on consecutive throws during seven on seven drills, it would have been three but that pass was dropped. There were more high marks for the defense, although their dominance wasn’t as complete as yesterday, “we’re still going to be aggressive and we’re coming after people”, said inside linebacker Todd Davis.

Practice today was punctuated by the first scuffle of camp, when running back Stevan Ridley was thrown to the ground by linebacker Zaire Anderson

after the whistle had sounded. Tackle Ty Sambrailo led the charge to protect his guy, followed close behind by rookie tackle Garett Bolles. Pushing, shoving and chirping ensued, until Joseph called the team together and told them to ‘stop the nonsense’.

Having said that, Joseph admitted that he didn’t mind seeing players take care of their own, adding that you can’t do it (fight) in a game–so we can’t do it (in practice). Actually, players on both sides of the ball thought that the offense’s reaction was a good one.

Back at it —

RB DeAngelo Henderson and tackle Donald Stephenson were both back at practice after missing yesterday with turned ankles. DE Adam Gotsis, C Matt Paradis and RB Jamaal Charles were all on the field today, but none participated in team drills. All three are expected to start getting more reps when the team comes back to work after Tuesday’s day off.

Thanks for your service—

The Broncos hosted 50 active members of the media for their annual NFL Boot Camp, the NFL-style workouts for the soldiers came in the hour and half before the Broncos took the field.

Give me 22—

Special teams coach Brock Olivo raved about the energy and focus of fullback Andy Janovich on special teams; “He’s tough, he never says a word and never complains. He just does his job”.

Back on Wednesday—

The Broncos are off Tuesday, most of the guys talked about just ‘getting their bodies right’ after the first five days of camp. The club reconvenes on Wednesday and will work through Saturday. Practices have gotten longer in pads, with both of the last two days going over 2 hours.