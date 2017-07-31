Body of Canon City teenager found near reservoir

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The body of an 18-year-old man was found near a reservoir on Saturday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of Thomas Gwardyak of Canon City was discovered near Brush Hollow Reservoir east of Canon City, the sheriff’s office said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said. The cause and manner of death were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont County Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867.