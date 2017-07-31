At least 2 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs townhouse complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Springs police responded to a report of a shooting at a townhouse complex on Sunday night.

Police called the incident in the 3800 block of Village Road South an “active scene.” That’s in northeast Colorado Springs.

Lt Black responding to the 3800 block of Village Rd South. Active scene, with two victims. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 1, 2017

NB Academy Blvd. CLOSED at Maizeland due to CSPD tactical response. Shooting on Village Rd. S, multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/7avDYPMSDO — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) August 1, 2017

At least two people were injured. Their conditions are unknown.

KRDO reports that shots came from an upstairs window.

An emergency message was sent to residents in the area asking residents to “remain in doors and shelter in place until further notice.”

Academy Boulevard is shut down in both directions in the area.

This story is developing.