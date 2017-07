LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are trying to determine who started seven separate fires in Longmont Sunday night.

The fires were reported between 7:05 and 7:48 p.m., along the St. Vrain Greenway, between the vicinity of Hover Street and Main Street, according to Sgt. Matt Cage with the Longmont Police Department.

The fires are being investigated as arsons.

Police are asking any witnesses or anybody with any information call 303-591-5858.