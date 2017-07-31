4 men charged in string of Denver robberies

DENVER — Four men have been charged with a combined 92 counts for a string of robberies at banks and businesses in May and June, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Alfredo Garcia, 38, is charged with 44 counts, including one count of violation of the Colorado Organized Criminal Control Act, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree burglary, 12 counts of aggravated robbery, one count of escape, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, 10 counts of menacing and 16 counts of crime violence.

The charges were filed Thursday. Garcia was apprehended in New Mexico earlier this month on a Colorado Department of Corrections warrant.

Celestino Mendoza, 28, is facing 40 counts, including one count of violation of the Colorado Organized Criminal Control Act, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree burglary, 10 counts of aggravated robbery, one count of escape, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, 10 counts of menacing and 14 counts of crime of violence.

He was charged Thursday and is being held in Crowly County.

Cousins Angelito Arechiga, 21, and Louis Arechiga, 19, are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of crime of violence.

Angelito Arechiga was arrested on July 12 and charged on July 19. Louis Arechiga was arrested on July 17 and charged on July 19. Both are being held in the Denver city jail.

Prosecutors allege the men were involved in a string of robberies and an attempted robbery in May and June.

The Arechigas and Garcia are accused of being involved in the May 23 robbery of a Community Banks of Colorado branch in the 3400 block of West 32nd Avenue.

Garcia and Mendoza are accused of being involved in robbery of Premier Insurance Group in the 200 block of South Sheridan Boulevard on June 6.

Garcia and Mendoza are accused of attempting to rob a KFC store in the 1600 block of North Federal Boulevard on June 9.

Garcia and Mendoza are accused of robbing a Cricket Wireless store in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue on June 12.

Garcia and Mendoza are accused of robbing a Pleasures adult book store in the 3800 block of West 32nd Avenue on June 13.

And Garcia and Mendoza are accused of robbing a BBVA Compass Bank branch in the 3800 block of West 32nd Avenue on June 14.

Garcia and Mendoza also allegedly left a halfway house where they were residing without authorization, prosecutors said.

Louis Arechiga is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning for his second advisement. Angelito Arechiga is due in court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing. Mendoza is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 15 for a second advisement.