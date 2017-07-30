Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Aurora sports bar

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a sports bar in Aurora Saturday night.

The Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill is located at 455 Havana St.

According to police, the victim was an adult man in his 20s. He was found dead with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega, 22, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and was booked into the Aurora Detention Center, the Aurora Police Department said Sunday afternoon.

Officials say this was not a random shooting.