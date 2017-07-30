× Rockslide closes Shelf Road in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A rockslide has forced the closure of Shelf Road in Fremont County until further notice.

“There is a rockslide on Shelf Road blocking the whole road. Reports that the spot where Fourmile creek crosses Shelf Road is NOT passable. Shelf road is CLOSED to all traffic,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“Please do NOT attempt to cross this section as the bit of ground that isn’t covered, is very soft dirt and not safe for vehicles to drive on,” officials said.

Officials said they should know more about when the road may be able to re-open on Monday.



Crew en route.