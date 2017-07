WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Colorado Rockies scored their 60th win of the season on Sunday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

They’re now 60 and 45 and in second place in the National League West.

The Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10 – 6 in the first game of a double header.

The boys are swingin' the sticks today! Chuck: 4-for-5, RBI

DJ: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 2B

Nolan: 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B, 2 BB pic.twitter.com/3QZcSz8gKS — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 30, 2017

The Rockies were scheduled to play another game at 5:05 p.m. but it was postponed slightly.