Suspect in custody after report of active shooter in Gateway

GATEWAY, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after reports of an active shooter in Gateway.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warned people in Gateway to shelter in place Sunday afternoon.

“Stay inside, lock doors, windows!” the sheriff’s office tweeted at 5:06 p.m.

Highway 141 was closed in the area, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“This is a fluid situation,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Please stay away from the area.​”

Just a few minutes later, authorities said they had a man in custody.

There are no reports of any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Grand Junction Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Bureau of Land Management and Gateway security personnel assisted the sheriff’s office with the case.

Gateway is located in western Colorado, southwest of Grand Junction.